UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Cabo Verde Dialogue Seeks Expanded Commercial, Security Ties - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:30 AM

US-Cabo Verde Dialogue Seeks Expanded Commercial, Security Ties - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Diplomats from the United States and the Atlantic archipelago nation of Cabo Verde held the third session of an ongoing partnership dialogue in an effort to expand bilateral commercial and security ties, the US State Department said on Tuesday.

"Both countries discussed how today's dialogue will ensure continued close coordination on some of the most pressing issues facing the United States and Cabo Verde, including confronting climate change, building maritime security capabilities, and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic," the State Department said in a press release.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Robert Godec opened the virtual dialogue, speaking alongside Cabo Verde Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense Rui Soares on the long-standing friendship between the two nations, the release said.

Related Topics

United States From

Recent Stories

Biden to Sign Tuesday Paycheck Protection Program ..

11 minutes ago

Germany to Halt Administration of AztraZeneca Shot ..

11 minutes ago

Canada Allots $39.2Mln in Aid for People Affected ..

11 minutes ago

Central Mali deaths: What we know

11 minutes ago

Chile to Purchase 1.8 Mil Doses of Chinese CanSino ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed invites opposition to set in NA to ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.