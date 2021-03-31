US-Cabo Verde Dialogue Seeks Expanded Commercial, Security Ties - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Diplomats from the United States and the Atlantic archipelago nation of Cabo Verde held the third session of an ongoing partnership dialogue in an effort to expand bilateral commercial and security ties, the US State Department said on Tuesday.

"Both countries discussed how today's dialogue will ensure continued close coordination on some of the most pressing issues facing the United States and Cabo Verde, including confronting climate change, building maritime security capabilities, and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic," the State Department said in a press release.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Robert Godec opened the virtual dialogue, speaking alongside Cabo Verde Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense Rui Soares on the long-standing friendship between the two nations, the release said.