US Calls Back S. Sudan Envoy for Talks on Failure to Form Transitional Govt. - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The US envoy to South Sudan has been called back to Washington for consultations on the failure by the parties in that country to form a transitional government , US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Monday.

"The Department of State has called back US Ambassador to South Sudan Thomas Hushek for consultations related to the recent failure of parties to form the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity by the extended deadline of November 12," Ortagus said. "While in Washington, Ambassador Hushek will meet with senior US government officials as part of the re-evaluation of the US relationship with the Government of South Sudan given the latest developments."