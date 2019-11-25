UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Calls Back S. Sudan Envoy For Talks On Failure To Form Transitional Govt. - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:46 PM

US Calls Back S. Sudan Envoy for Talks on Failure to Form Transitional Govt. - State Dept.

The US envoy to South Sudan has been called back to Washington for consultations on the failure by the parties in that country to form a transitional government, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The US envoy to South Sudan has been called back to Washington for consultations on the failure by the parties in that country to form a transitional government, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Monday.

"The Department of State has called back US Ambassador to South Sudan Thomas Hushek for consultations related to the recent failure of parties to form the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity by the extended deadline of November 12," Ortagus said. "While in Washington, Ambassador Hushek will meet with senior US government officials as part of the re-evaluation of the US relationship with the Government of South Sudan given the latest developments."

Related Topics

Washington Sudan November Government

Recent Stories

France unveils plan to halt violence against women ..

43 seconds ago

Sehat Insaf cards given to 4 mln families in Punja ..

45 seconds ago

Shafqat Mahmood urges Election Commission Pakistan ..

47 seconds ago

Residents of Balochistan demand Sasta Bazaars for ..

54 seconds ago

Faisalabad Development Authority seals eight build ..

5 minutes ago

Health minister approved development schemes

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.