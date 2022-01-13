US Calls China Halting Flights Over COVID-19 Cases 'Inconsistent' With Bilateral Accord

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The United States considers China's decision to halt some US flights over novel coronavirus concerns to be inconsistent with the obligations of the bilateral transportation agreement, but Washington may take regulatory action in response, a US Transportation Department spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

"China's actions are inconsistent with its obligations under the US-China Air Transport Agreement," the spokesperson said on Wednesday. "We are engaging with the PRC (People's Republic of China) on this and we retain the right to take regulatory measures as appropriate."

The Chinese government recently canceled six US flights bound to China due to a surge of passengers testing positive for the novel coronavirus, according to US media.