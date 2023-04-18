US Calls for Affirming NATO Unity, Deterrence Capability Against WMD - Sherman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman called on NATO on Tuesday to affirm its strength, unity, and deterrence capability against weapons of mass destruction, arguing it was more necessary than ever in light of nuclear threats posed by Russia, North Korea, Iran, and China.

"Against this backdrop, NATO strength and unity are more important than ever. NATO's deterrence capability is more necessary than ever. NATO and like-minded partners must be more determined than ever to fortify the infrastructure that's helped keep the world secure," Sherman said in opening remarks at the 18th annual NATO Conference on Weapons of Mass Destruction, Arms Control, Disarmament and Non-Proliferation.

Sherman cited Russia's repeated nuclear threats in its conflict with Ukraine, North Korea's testing and promotion of its arsenal and delivery systems, Iran's increase in uranium enrichment levels, and China's rapid expansion of its nuclear arsenal as destabilizing the international security architecture.

She called for NATO to uphold the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which she described as the "single greatest bulwark against the spread of nuclear weapons," and to enforce rules and norms regarding transparency and accountability toward weapons of mass destruction.