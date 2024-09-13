US Calls For Africa To Get Two Permanent UN Security Council Seats
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 09:50 AM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Washington called Thursday for two new permanent seats on the UN Security Council for African nations, alongside a rotating seat for island states -- but insisted they not have a veto.
The proposals would transform the 15-member top body of the global organization which has been largely unchanged for decades and is mired in dysfunction and disagreements between existing permanent members.
The new African representatives should not wield veto power over council resolutions, unlike the current permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- US officials have said.
"I'm announcing the United States supports three additional changes to the Security Council," said Washington's ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, at the Council on Foreign Relations think-tank.
This would include "creating two permanent seats for Africa," she said.
African nations already have three non-permanent seats on the Security Council, allocated on a rotating basis for two year terms.
In addition, "the United States supports creating a new elected seat on the Security Council for small island developing states," Thomas-Greenfield said.
Reform of the Security Council, long-stalled because of differences among its permanent members, would need to be ratified unanimously among the five top-tier powers -- all nuclear armed.
A change in membership would first require adoption and ratification by two-thirds of the 193 member states.
Washington has notably said it is opposed to allowing any new members the veto power enjoyed by the five permanent members, claiming it would cause gridlock.
"We've been very, very clear that we do not support expansion of the veto," Thomas-Greenfield said.
"We have veto power as well, and none of the permanent members want to give up their veto power -- including us. I'm being honest about that."
Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio told the Security Council in August that "Africa wants the veto abolished."
"However, if UN Member States wish to retain the veto, it must be extended to all new Permanent Members as a matter of justice," he said.
The United Nations said Washington's call was a positive step for African representation.
"The announcement is an important one, it's welcome," said a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
"All of the details of how this will work will have to be decided by member states," Stephane Dujarric told a briefing.
"It goes along the lines of what (Guterres) has said, lamenting the lack of African representation."
In September 2022, US President Joe Biden threw his weight behind reform of the council, supporting calls for permanent seats for Africa and Latin America, without giving details.
Russia has previously called for African nations to be cautious of new seats on the council if granted alongside seats to longstanding US allies like Japan and Germany, which Washington has sought.
"It will not be possible to address historical injustice towards Africa while simultaneously allowing new Western members to join the UN Security Council," Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said previously.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
More Stories From World
-
PM Shehbaz stresses Int'l cooperation to address global challenges ahead of key UN summit22 minutes ago
-
Alvarez aims to stop knockout artist Berlanga in latest title defence2 hours ago
-
Vietnam farmers lose their blooms as floods claim crops2 hours ago
-
OpenAI releases reasoning AI with eye on safety, accuracy2 hours ago
-
Stung Leverkusen seek bounce at Hoffenheim after run ends2 hours ago
-
'Impressive' Germany sweep past Chile in Davis Cup2 hours ago
-
Golf: Irish Open scores8 hours ago
-
Business groups ask Ottawa to prevent Air Canada strike8 hours ago
-
Tennis: Davis Cup group stage finals results - collated8 hours ago
-
Cooler weather helps, but Los Angeles fires still out of control8 hours ago
-
'Impressive' Germany sweep past Chile in Davis Cup8 hours ago
-
Tennis: Davis Cup group stage finals results - collated8 hours ago