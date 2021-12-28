US Calls for Arms Embargo on Myanmar After Massacre of 35 Adults, Children - Blinken

The United States calls for an international arms embargo on Myanmar following a massacre of 35 people, including several children, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday

"The targeting of innocent people and humanitarian actors is unacceptable, and the military's widespread atrocities against the people of Burma underscore the urgency of holding its members accountable," Blinken said in a statement. "The international community must do more to advance this goal and prevent the recurrence of atrocities in Burma, including by ending the sale of arms and dual-use technology to the military."

The United States condemns the attacks committed on December 24 by the Myanmar armed forces in Kayah state that killed at least 35 people, including women and children and two staff members of the international aid organization Save the Children, the diplomat said.

"Since the February 1 coup, the United States has imposed targeted sanctions against the Burmese military, its leaders, and their financial interests, disrupting their access to the international financial system. We will continue to work with our partners and allies to promote accountability," he added.

The US government was "alarmed" by the brutality exhibited by Myanmar's military, who seized power in a coup on February 1, Blinken stated.