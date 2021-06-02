UrduPoint.com
US Calls For Consular Access To Ex-Marine Jailed For Assaulting Police In Russia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Moscow urged Russia on Wednesday to allow consular access to Trevor Reed, a former US marine jailed for attacking police officers while drunk.

The 29-year-old was taken to a prison hospital last week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Jason Rebholz, a spokesperson at the US embassy, cited Bart Gorman as saying that diplomats had been denied access to assess his health.

"We urge [the Russian Foreign Ministry] to honor its international & bilateral obligations & allow us access to our citizen," he tweeted.

The American was sentenced to nine years in prison in July 2020 for assaulting police officers who were called for during Reed's drunken row with two women in a Moscow street. Prosecutors said he hit an officer and assaulted another while they were taking him in for questioning in a car, nearly causing a crash.

