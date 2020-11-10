US Calls for Distinguishing Abortion From Essential Health Services in WHO, UN Programs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The United States has called on the World Health Organization and the United Nations on Tuesday not to enforce abortion as part of what they present as essential health services for women in their programs, stressing countries' sovereign right to legislate their health policies independently.

On October 22, the US and another 33 countries signed a non-binding international document called the Geneva Consensus Declaration which is also often referred to as the antiabortion declaration. Among other things, the document addresses the promotion of "optimal health, the highest attainable standard of health, without including abortion" for women.

"[The Geneva Consensus Declaration] emphasizes that each nation has a sovereign right to implement associated programs and activities consistent with their laws and policies free from external pressure.

We therefore call on the WHO and the UN to stop misinterpreting references to the terms 'sexual and reproductive health' as well as 'health care services' as a means to make abortion an essential service in UN programs. There is no international right to abortion nor is there any obligation on the part of states to finance or facilitate abortion," the US delegate said during a virtual session of the 73d World Health Assembly (WHA).

For this reason, the US dissociated itself from the relevant paragraph of a resolution on public heath preparedness and response that was adopted during the WHA session today.