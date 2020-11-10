UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Calls For Distinguishing Abortion From Essential Health Services In WHO, UN Programs

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

US Calls for Distinguishing Abortion From Essential Health Services in WHO, UN Programs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The United States has called on the World Health Organization and the United Nations on Tuesday not to enforce abortion as part of what they present as essential health services for women in their programs, stressing countries' sovereign right to legislate their health policies independently.

On October 22, the US and another 33 countries signed a non-binding international document called the Geneva Consensus Declaration which is also often referred to as the antiabortion declaration. Among other things, the document addresses the promotion of "optimal health, the highest attainable standard of health, without including abortion" for women.

"[The Geneva Consensus Declaration] emphasizes that each nation has a sovereign right to implement associated programs and activities consistent with their laws and policies free from external pressure.

We therefore call on the WHO and the UN to stop misinterpreting references to the terms 'sexual and reproductive health' as well as 'health care services' as a means to make abortion an essential service in UN programs. There is no international right to abortion nor is there any obligation on the part of states to finance or facilitate abortion," the US delegate said during a virtual session of the 73d World Health Assembly (WHA).

For this reason, the US dissociated itself from the relevant paragraph of a resolution on public heath preparedness and response that was adopted during the WHA session today.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World United Nations Geneva United States October Women From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Jamal Al Kaabi as Under ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed names Fahed Alkayyoomi Under-sec ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches Smart Inspection project vi ..

6 minutes ago

Social distancing increasing loneliness in old peo ..

27 minutes ago

NAB awarded 15-day remand of accused in Reko Diq s ..

27 minutes ago

Encouraging results of NAB's anti corruption strat ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.