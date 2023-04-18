UrduPoint.com

US Calls For Immediate Ceasefire Without Preconditions In Sudan - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The United States calls for an immediate ceasefire without preconditions between warring parties in Sudan, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We call for an immediate ceasefire without conditions between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"We're consulting very closely with regional and other partners on the situation there in Sudan. We've also been in close touch with the African Union, the Arab League, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development."

The White House urges American citizens in Sudan to treat the unrest in Sudan with the utmost seriousness, Kirby said, adding that there are no plans for the US government to coordinate evacuation efforts at this time.

