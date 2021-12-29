UrduPoint.com

US Calls For Immediate Release Of Paul Whelan On Third Anniversary Of Arrest In Russia

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The United States is calling for the immediate and unconditional release of ex-marine Paul Whelan, who was arrested in Russia three yeas ago on espionage charges and later sentenced to 16 years in prison, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"Three years ago today, Paul Whelan was detained by Russian authorities. He traveled to Russia as a tourist and was imprisoned and sentenced on false charges," spokesman Ned price said. "Secretary Blinken has been very clear about the need for Russia to release U.

S. citizens Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed unconditionally and immediately so they can be home with their families. Their release remains a vital priority for the United States."

Paul Whelan, who holds American, British, Canadian and Irish citizenship, is serving his sentence in Russia's Mordovia region after a Moscow court sentenced him to 16 years in prison in June 2020 on charges of espionage. He denies the charges, but did not challenge the verdict in hopes of being part of a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia.

