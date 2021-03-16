US Calls for International Action Against Violence in Myanmar - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The United States calls on all countries to take punitive action against Myanmar's security forces in response to a violent crackdown on anti-coup protesters, State Departments Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters on Monday.

The United Nations estimated that on Sunday alone 38 people were killed across the country bringing an overall toll to at least 138 peaceful protesters, including women and children, since February 1.

"The United States continues to call on all countries to take concrete actions to oppose the coup and an escalating violence," Porter said during a daily briefing.

"This weekend... marked another new low as Burmese [Myanmar's] security forces brutally attacked their own people killing dozens throughout the country. The military hunta's violence against the people of Burma is immoral and indefensible," she added.

On February 1, the country's military overthrew the civilian government, arrested State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and declared a year-long state of emergency.