US Calls for Iraqi Reforms Sought by Protesters as Prime Minister Prepares Resignation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The United States calls on the Iraqi government to advance reforms sought by protests after Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has announced his decision to step down, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Abdul Mahdi said he would submit his resignation letter to parliament, following weeks of protests in the country.

"We share the protesters' legitimate concerns," the spokesperson said on Friday. "We continue to urge the Government of Iraq to advance the reforms demanded by the people, including those that address unemployment, corruption, and electoral reform.

"

However, the official declined to comment directly on Abdul Mahdi's impending resignation.

Demonstrations over government corruption, unemployment, lack of public services and growing Iranian influence erupted in early October and climaxed on Wednesday when protesters fire bombed the Iranian consulate in the city of Najaf.

In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood trial for excessive use of force against protesters. According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, the death toll from the protests is currently 400 people.