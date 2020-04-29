UrduPoint.com
US Calls For Nationwide Ceasefire In Syria, Condemns Terror Attack - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 04:10 AM

US Calls for Nationwide Ceasefire in Syria, Condemns Terror Attack - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The United States condemns the recent terror attack in Syria and calls for a countrywide cessation in hostilities, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, a fuel truck exploded and killed at least 40 people, the Turkish defense ministry said. Ankara blamed the attack on the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

"The US renews its call for support and implementation of a nationwide ceasefire in Syria," Ortagus said on Tuesday.

Ankara views the Kurdish-led groups, which are operating in northern Syria, as affiliates of the PKK. To fight them, Turkey ” in cooperation with several Syrian opposition groups ” has conducted several military operations in Syria, such as the Euphrates Shield and the Olive Branch operations in Afrin.

