UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Calls For Probe Into Killing Of 3 Doctors Without Borders Staff In Tigray - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 03:30 AM

US Calls for Probe Into Killing of 3 Doctors Without Borders Staff in Tigray - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) The United States expresses its sympathy for the three Doctors Without Borders staff killed in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Friday and is calling for an independent probe into the matter, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"We are appalled and deeply saddened to learn about the horrific killings of three Doctors Without Borders staff members in Ethiopia's Tigray region today. Attacks on humanitarian workers are indefensible and must end immediately. We call for an independent investigation and for the perpetrators to be held accountable for these killings," Price said on Friday.

Related Topics

Price Ethiopia United States

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

4 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- collated

3 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- 1st update

3 hours ago

Harris Meets With Migrant Children During Border V ..

3 hours ago

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother joins PSG

3 hours ago

Biden to Continue Lead US Contrary to Rumors of Tr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.