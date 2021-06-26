US Calls for Probe Into Killing of 3 Doctors Without Borders Staff in Tigray - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) The United States expresses its sympathy for the three Doctors Without Borders staff killed in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Friday and is calling for an independent probe into the matter, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"We are appalled and deeply saddened to learn about the horrific killings of three Doctors Without Borders staff members in Ethiopia's Tigray region today. Attacks on humanitarian workers are indefensible and must end immediately. We call for an independent investigation and for the perpetrators to be held accountable for these killings," Price said on Friday.