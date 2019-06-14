The United States calls for an independent investigation into the Sudanese Military Transition Council's deadly raid on a protest camp that left dozens of people killed or injured, US Assistant Secretary for Africa Tibor Nagy said on Friday

"The United States of America believes very strongly that there has to be an investigation, which is independent and credible ... [and] will hold accountable those committing these egregious events," Nagy said during a phone briefing with reporters.

Earlier on Friday, a TMC spokesperson acknowledged that the military leadership ordered the crackdown on the protest camp and admitted that "some errors" were made during the operation.

On June 3, the army opened fire at protesters staging a sit-in near the Defense Ministry building in Khartoum. According to different estimates, up to 60 people could have been killed, including at least 19 children, and hundreds more wounded. Protesters had been camped out near the ministry since April 6, demanding that the military resign and hands power over to civilian rule.

Months of anti-government protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11. The TMC came to power and pledged to hold a new election within two years. Then-President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was overthrown and then imprisoned.