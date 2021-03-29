UrduPoint.com
US Calls For Reopening 3 Border Crossings Into Syria To Humanitarian Aid - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the UN Security Council on Monday to reauthorize the opening of three border crossings to deliver aid to the people in need in northwest Syria.

"Let's reauthorize both border crossings that have been closed and reauthorize the one border crossing that remains open," Blinken said.

In January 2020, the number of accessible border points was reduced to two: the Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa crossings from Turkey. Six months later, the UN Security Council extended the mandate for aid deliveries through only one crossing - Bab al-Hawa for 12 months.

Authorized by a UN Security Council in 2014, the mechanism initially allowed the United Nations and humanitarian partners to bring aid into Syria from the four border-crossings in Turkey, Iraq and Jordan.

