US Calls For 'Swift Release' Of Cuban Protesters - White House
Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:21 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The US government is calling on Cuban authorities to promptly release the protesters detained over the recent days, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.
"We continue to call for the swift release of those peaceful protesters who have been unjustly detained," Psaki said during a press briefing.