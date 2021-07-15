UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Calls For 'Swift Release' Of Cuban Protesters - White House

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:21 AM

US Calls for 'Swift Release' of Cuban Protesters - White House

The US government is calling on Cuban authorities to promptly release the protesters detained over the recent days, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The US government is calling on Cuban authorities to promptly release the protesters detained over the recent days, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"We continue to call for the swift release of those peaceful protesters who have been unjustly detained," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

White House Government

Recent Stories

ANIF and Air Arabia to launch Armenia’s new nati ..

52 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates children of mart ..

1 hour ago

Mugheer Al Khaili Inspects Progress of Hindu Templ ..

1 hour ago

White House Spokesperson Provides No Date for US-R ..

40 seconds ago

Old enmity claims life in Dasht

41 seconds ago

Barca and Messi agree deal in principle: media

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.