US Calls For Unconditional Release Of All Imprisoned Protesters In Iran - State Department

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) The United States urges the Iranian authorities to unconditionally release all people imprisoned for participation in protests against the government, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"We call for the unconditional release of all people imprisoned in Iran for peacefully exercising their freedoms," Price tweeted on Monday.

The US official added that the international community continues to support "brave Iranian women" by expelling Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women of (CSW).

On December 14, the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) adopted a US-initiated resolution to exclude Iran from the CSW due to the government's crackdown on mass protests and alleged violations of women's rights. The tally for the vote was 29 in favor, eight against and 16 abstentions. Russia and China were among the countries that rejected the resolution.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab.

Many Iranian citizens accused the controversial morality police of Amini's death, alleging that officers hit her in the head during questioning.

Protests turned violent in their 2.5-month course, with rioters attacking clerics, abbots of Iranian mosques, members of Iran's security and major military structures, according to Tehran. In addition, two terrorist attacks took place in the country in late October and early November, with attackers shelling groups of civilians and police officers.

The Iranian authorities believe the unrest has been instigated from abroad. Iranian law enforcement agencies have been carrying out mass arrests of people recruited by the intelligence services of Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

