US Calls For 'Universal Condemnation' For Iran's Expulsion Of IAEA Inspectors - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

US Calls for 'Universal Condemnation' for Iran's Expulsion of IAEA Inspectors - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has called for 'universal condemnation' for Iran's promised expulsion of inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Earlier, senior Iranian lawmaker Amirabadi Farahani said that Tehran would expel all IAEA inspectors unless the sanctions against the country were lifted by February 21.

"The United States fully supports the IAEA's continued professional and independent verification and monitoring of Iran's nuclear program. Iran's expulsion of international inspectors must be met by universal condemnation," Pompeo said in a statement.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the EU.

It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

In December, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop UN inspection of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

