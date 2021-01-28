US calls for withdrawal of Russian, Turkish forces from Libya

The United States on Thursday called for the immediate withdrawal of Russian and Turkish forces from Libya

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The United States on Thursday called for the immediate withdrawal of Russian and Turkish forces from Libya.

"We call on all external parties, to include Russia, Turkey and the UAE, to respect Libyan sovereignty and immediately cease all military intervention in Libya," the acting US ambassador Richard Mills said during a Security Council meeting on Libya.