US Calls Formation Of Government Pakistan’s 'internal Matter'
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 09:20 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The United States has called the efforts being made to form a coalition government in Pakistan in the wake of general elections as the country’s “internal matter,” saying it looks forward to working with the government that the Pakistani people have elected.
“Look, that is ultimately an internal matter,” State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller told reporters in response to a question about the exclusion of a major political party from the coalition government.
"You see this in a number of countries that have parliamentary systems of government, where no party has established a majority-- you see the kind of coalitions that are formed," he said at his daily press briefing on Wednesday.
'
"Ultimately that’s not a decision for the United States to make. It’s a decision for Pakistan to make."
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif will be the nominee for Pakistan's next premier to lead a new coalition alliance formed between different parties, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).
He said it was the US response to questions of election irregularities not only in Pakistan but anywhere else in the world, adding that the US would continue to call for the probe.
“But at the same time, it’s clear that the elections in Pakistan were competitive, and we look forward to working with the government, once it’s formed, that the people of Pakistan elected,” he said.
On Tuesday, the White House also called for ensuring a transparent election process in Pakistan and said there was a need to respect the will of the Pakistani people.
US President Joe Biden was aware of the election results in Pakistan, White House Press Secretary White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said at her news briefing.
She said that the US was proud to stand with like-minded democracies as it “consistently conveys clearly, both publicly and privately, to the Pakistani government and across the Pakistani political spectrum, the need to respect the will of the Pakistani people, and ensure a transparent election process is critical and is obviously important.”
“Millions of Pakistanis turned out to vote last week, including a record number of Pakistani women, members of religious and ethnic minority groups, and young voters,” she said, congratulating the Pakistani people for participating in the elections, including poll workers, civil society members, journalists and election observers who have protected the country’s democratic and electoral institutions.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion
Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee
Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered
FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development
More Stories From World
-
Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo mission2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy Beijing organizes ‘Khuli Kachehri’3 hours ago
-
Brazil quake city families seek justice in Dutch court3 hours ago
-
Philippine landslide death toll rises to 92, search for 36 continues4 hours ago
-
Global stocks mainly rise, but London flatlines on recession news4 hours ago
-
Airbus posts 11 percent profit drop for 20234 hours ago
-
Google boosts Paris's ambition to become Europe's AI epicentre4 hours ago
-
Microsoft says to invest 3.2 bn euros in AI in Germany4 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard4 hours ago
-
Cold wave to sweep across China5 hours ago
-
Across China: Museums greet visitors with loong-themed cultural relics5 hours ago
-
Mpox on rise in Cambodia as 12th case confirmed5 hours ago