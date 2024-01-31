Open Menu

US Calls Imran Khan's Imprisonment Sentence 'matter For Pakistan's Courts

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 01:00 PM

US calls Imran Khan's imprisonment sentence 'matter for Pakistan's courts

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The United States Tuesday sidestepped comments on the 10-year sentence awarded to ex-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan, for leaking state secrets -- known as "cipher case", saying it was a matter for the Pakistani courts.

"It is a legal matter ultimately for Pakistan’s courts," State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller told reporters at his daily press briefing while responding to. series of questions.

"We have been following the cases ... brought against the former prime minister but I don’t have any comment on the sentencing," Miller said.

"As we have stated consistently, we continue to call for the respect of democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law in Pakistan, as we do around the world," he added.

Questioned about Khan's sentencing, Miller reiterated that the prosecution of the former prime minister was a legal matter, and the State Department would defer to Pakistani courts regarding such matters.

However, he stressed the importance of a democratic process that allows broad participation and respects democratic principles.

APP/ift

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World United States

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

2 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

13 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

13 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

13 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

13 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

13 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

13 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

13 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

13 hours ago

More Stories From World