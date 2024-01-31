WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The United States Tuesday sidestepped comments on the 10-year sentence awarded to ex-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan, for leaking state secrets -- known as "cipher case", saying it was a matter for the Pakistani courts.

"It is a legal matter ultimately for Pakistan’s courts," State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller told reporters at his daily press briefing while responding to. series of questions.

"We have been following the cases ... brought against the former prime minister but I don’t have any comment on the sentencing," Miller said.

"As we have stated consistently, we continue to call for the respect of democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law in Pakistan, as we do around the world," he added.

Questioned about Khan's sentencing, Miller reiterated that the prosecution of the former prime minister was a legal matter, and the State Department would defer to Pakistani courts regarding such matters.

However, he stressed the importance of a democratic process that allows broad participation and respects democratic principles.

APP/ift