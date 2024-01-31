US Calls Imran Khan's Imprisonment Sentence 'matter For Pakistan's Courts
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 01:00 PM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The United States Tuesday sidestepped comments on the 10-year sentence awarded to ex-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan, for leaking state secrets -- known as "cipher case", saying it was a matter for the Pakistani courts.
"It is a legal matter ultimately for Pakistan’s courts," State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller told reporters at his daily press briefing while responding to. series of questions.
"We have been following the cases ... brought against the former prime minister but I don’t have any comment on the sentencing," Miller said.
"As we have stated consistently, we continue to call for the respect of democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law in Pakistan, as we do around the world," he added.
Questioned about Khan's sentencing, Miller reiterated that the prosecution of the former prime minister was a legal matter, and the State Department would defer to Pakistani courts regarding such matters.
However, he stressed the importance of a democratic process that allows broad participation and respects democratic principles.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From World
-
Hakimi misses penalty as South Africa knock Morocco out of Cup of Nations2 minutes ago
-
ChiNext Index opens higher Wednesday22 minutes ago
-
China to grant top tourism rating to 21 scenic sites32 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Wednesday32 minutes ago
-
China issues blue alert for blizzards42 minutes ago
-
Pakistani delegation visits Shenzhen, China to promote economic development1 hour ago
-
US F-16 fighter jet crashes off S. Korea, pilot rescued: Yonhap1 hour ago
-
Lagos styrofoam, plastics ban brings applause and concern1 hour ago
-
Lula fires Brazil intel agency No. 2 in Bolsonaro spying probe1 hour ago
-
US could jail foreign officials under new bribery law1 hour ago
-
Pakistani, other international students embrace Chinese New Year traditions1 hour ago
-
Biden says he's decided response to Jordan attack2 hours ago