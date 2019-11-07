UrduPoint.com
US Calls Iran's Ban Of IAEA Inspector From Uranium Plant 'Act Of Intimidation'

Thu 07th November 2019

The US Mission to the International Organizations in Vienna on Thursday called Iran's decision to ban an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspector from having access to the Natanz uranium enrichment plant's premises an "act of intimidation."

On Wednesday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed media reports that it had prevented an IAEA inspector from examining the Natanz plant. According to the AEOI, the security equipment at the facility's entrance had shown the presence of suspicious materials among the inspector's belongings.

"First, the IAEA has detected evidence of potential undeclared nuclear material in Iran. Iran has no plausible explanation for the detected material and must explain where it came from and where it is now.

Second, last week Iran detained an inspector in Iran on IAEA business. The inspector is now safe, but Iran's detention of this inspector was without question an outrageous and unwarranted act of intimidation," the mission said in a press release.

The IAEA reported these two issues at a special session of the organization's board of Governors earlier in the day. The body called on Tehran to "immediately resolve all open issues and to afford inspectors the privileges and immunities to which they are entitled."

On Wednesday, the AEOI announced that the country planned to enrich uranium to 4.5 percent at Fordow by Saturday as part of its fourth stage of reducing its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

