US Calls Israel Knesset Vote on Controversial Judicial Reform 'Unfortunate' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The United States regrets that the vote on judicial reform in Israel took place with the slimmest possible majority, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

The Israeli Knesset approved earlier in the day a controversial draft law on the concept of reasonableness within the framework of the judicial reform.

"It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority," Jean-Pierre said. "We understand talks are ongoing and likely to continue over the coming weeks and months to forge a broader compromise even with the Knesset in recess. The United States will continue to support the efforts of President (Isaac) Herzog and other Israeli leaders as they seek to build a broader consensus through political dialogue."

According to a live broadcast on the Knesset's website, 64 lawmakers from the ruling coalition voted for the adoption of the bill, while all opposition lawmakers boycotted the vote.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid admitted on Monday that his attempts to strike a compromise on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial judicial reform had failed after lengthy talks.

Lapid spoke ahead of a vote on the bill that seeks to limit the ability of judges to overturn government decisions that they deem unreasonable. If passed, the "reasonableness clause" will be the first piece of Netanyahu's judicial reform to become law.

Lapid called Netanyahu's coalition government "the most irresponsible" in the history of Israel.

The judicial reform also seeks to limit the Israeli Supreme Court's powers and give the government more say in appointing judges, which the right-wing government says will restore the balance of power, while critics argue it will undermine democracy.