Open Menu

US Calls Israel Knesset Vote On Controversial Judicial Reform 'Unfortunate' - White House

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 10:14 PM

US Calls Israel Knesset Vote on Controversial Judicial Reform 'Unfortunate' - White House

The United States regrets that the vote on judicial reform in Israel took place with the slimmest possible majority, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The United States regrets that the vote on judicial reform in Israel took place with the slimmest possible majority, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

The Israeli Knesset approved earlier in the day a controversial draft law on the concept of reasonableness within the framework of the judicial reform.

"It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority," Jean-Pierre said. "We understand talks are ongoing and likely to continue over the coming weeks and months to forge a broader compromise even with the Knesset in recess. The United States will continue to support the efforts of President (Isaac) Herzog and other Israeli leaders as they seek to build a broader consensus through political dialogue."

According to a live broadcast on the Knesset's website, 64 lawmakers from the ruling coalition voted for the adoption of the bill, while all opposition lawmakers boycotted the vote.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid admitted on Monday that his attempts to strike a compromise on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial judicial reform had failed after lengthy talks.

Lapid spoke ahead of a vote on the bill that seeks to limit the ability of judges to overturn government decisions that they deem unreasonable. If passed, the "reasonableness clause" will be the first piece of Netanyahu's judicial reform to become law.

Lapid called Netanyahu's coalition government "the most irresponsible" in the history of Israel.

The judicial reform also seeks to limit the Israeli Supreme Court's powers and give the government more say in appointing judges, which the right-wing government says will restore the balance of power, while critics argue it will undermine democracy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Israel Democracy Vote White House United States All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Babar Yousafzai visits PDMA's control room

Babar Yousafzai visits PDMA's control room

24 minutes ago
 NA Body to issue summons of VC IUB over female stu ..

NA Body to issue summons of VC IUB over female students scandal

24 minutes ago
 WHO to establish 26 labour rooms in flood-stricken ..

WHO to establish 26 labour rooms in flood-stricken areas of Balochistan

24 minutes ago
 Majority of Republican Voters Favor Trump as Party ..

Majority of Republican Voters Favor Trump as Party's Nominee in 2024 US Presiden ..

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana, DC Jacobabad distribute owne ..

Commissioner Larkana, DC Jacobabad distribute ownership certificates among the f ..

24 minutes ago
 Two suspects held in injured condition after encou ..

Two suspects held in injured condition after encounter

34 minutes ago
Police security on 6th Muharram

Police security on 6th Muharram

34 minutes ago
 Second Ethraa Career Fair supports banking, financ ..

Second Ethraa Career Fair supports banking, financial sector with 400 job openin ..

43 minutes ago
 UN Calls on 'All Sides' to Avoid Further Escalatio ..

UN Calls on 'All Sides' to Avoid Further Escalation After Drone Attack on Moscow

34 minutes ago
 Russian Children Rights Watchdog Unaware of Talks ..

Russian Children Rights Watchdog Unaware of Talks With Turks, Saudis on Ukrainia ..

34 minutes ago
 Man injured in blast in Quetta

Man injured in blast in Quetta

42 minutes ago
 Lawmakers highlight urgent constituency issues in ..

Lawmakers highlight urgent constituency issues in NA

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World