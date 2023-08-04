Open Menu

US Calls Lack Of Accountability In Beirut Port Explosion 'Unacceptable' - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 06:30 PM

US Calls Lack of Accountability in Beirut Port Explosion 'Unacceptable' - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The US Department of State called the lack of accountability for the Beirut port explosion "unacceptable" on Friday, the third anniversary of the avoidable tragedy that killed more than 200 people.

"The lack of progress towards accountability is unacceptable and underscores the need for judicial reform and greater respect for the rule of law in Lebanon," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a release.

The explosion of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate is believed to have been set off by a fire.

The chemicals, of uncertain provenance and ownership, had been improperly stored in a port warehouse since 2013.

Many Lebanese officials, including the prime minister and president at the time, were aware of their presence yet failed to take firm and decisive action.

A judicial investigation into the blast has been repeatedly stymied by political factions, with no officials held accountable thus far.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Beirut Progress Lebanon

Recent Stories

Two-day Communications workshop for women crickete ..

Two-day Communications workshop for women cricketers concludes

42 minutes ago
 Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

1 hour ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

1 hour ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

1 hour ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

1 hour ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of peopl ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

1 hour ago
TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

2 hours ago
 Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

2 hours ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

3 hours ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

3 hours ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

3 hours ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

3 hours ago

More Stories From World