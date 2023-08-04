US Calls Lack of Accountability in Beirut Port Explosion 'Unacceptable' - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The US Department of State called the lack of accountability for the Beirut port explosion "unacceptable" on Friday, the third anniversary of the avoidable tragedy that killed more than 200 people.

"The lack of progress towards accountability is unacceptable and underscores the need for judicial reform and greater respect for the rule of law in Lebanon," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a release.

The explosion of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate is believed to have been set off by a fire.

The chemicals, of uncertain provenance and ownership, had been improperly stored in a port warehouse since 2013.

Many Lebanese officials, including the prime minister and president at the time, were aware of their presence yet failed to take firm and decisive action.

A judicial investigation into the blast has been repeatedly stymied by political factions, with no officials held accountable thus far.