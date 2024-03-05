Open Menu

US Calls Maryam’s Election As First Woman CM Punjab

A ‘milestone’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 09:10 AM

US calls Maryam’s election as first woman CM Punjab a ‘milestone’

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The United States Monday welcomed Maryam Nawaz’s election, the first woman Chief Minister, as a

“milestone in Pakistani politics.”

“We look forward to cooperating with Pakistan more broadly on integrating women more fully into the country's political life, in the economy, including through the US Pakistan Women's Council, civil society, and other decision-making spaces,” State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller said in response to a question at his daily news briefing.

“An inclusive Pakistan makes for a strong, prosperous country which all Pakistanis benefit from and so we are always pleased when we see cracks in the glass ceiling anywhere in the world “, Miller said.

APP/ift

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Civil Society United States Women All From

Recent Stories

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

9 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

9 hours ago
 Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

9 hours ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

9 hours ago
 HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

9 hours ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

9 hours ago
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

9 hours ago
 Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Rus ..

Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia

9 hours ago
 DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman

DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman

9 hours ago
 DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief ..

DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities

10 hours ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores

Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores

10 hours ago
 PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Kha ..

PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Khawaja Asif

10 hours ago

More Stories From World