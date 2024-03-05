US Calls Maryam’s Election As First Woman CM Punjab
A ‘milestone’
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 09:10 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The United States Monday welcomed Maryam Nawaz’s election, the first woman Chief Minister, as a
“milestone in Pakistani politics.”
“We look forward to cooperating with Pakistan more broadly on integrating women more fully into the country's political life, in the economy, including through the US Pakistan Women's Council, civil society, and other decision-making spaces,” State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller said in response to a question at his daily news briefing.
“An inclusive Pakistan makes for a strong, prosperous country which all Pakistanis benefit from and so we are always pleased when we see cracks in the glass ceiling anywhere in the world “, Miller said.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes
Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia
DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman
DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores
PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Khawaja Asif
More Stories From World
-
American Airlines orders 260 jets from Airbus, Boeing, Embraer21 minutes ago
-
Strong, prosperous & democratic’ Pakistan critical to US-Pak interests: State Dept31 minutes ago
-
US president's annual address an exhausting 'Super Bowl,' speechwriters say51 minutes ago
-
Trump seeks to blitz Haley in 'Super Tuesday' states51 minutes ago
-
Accused Pentagon leaker pleads guilty, faces almost 17 years jail1 hour ago
-
NZ PM flies commercial to Australia after air force plane grounded1 hour ago
-
Macron heads to Prague for talks on arms for Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Argentina govt suspends state news agency Telam7 hours ago
-
American Airlines orders 260 jets from Airbus, Boeing, Embraer7 hours ago
-
EU seals deal on banning single-use plastic packaging in cafes from 20308 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot9 hours ago
-
US hits Zimbabwe leadership in sanctions revamp9 hours ago