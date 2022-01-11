(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Former Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi's additional four-year sentencing is an affront to justice and Myanmar's military should release her immediately, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The Burmese military's unjust arrests, conviction and sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is an affront to justice and the rule of law," Price said during a press briefing on Monday. "We call on the regime to immediately release Aung San Suu Kyi and all those unjustly detained including other democratically-elected leaders."

Earlier in the day, US media reported that Suu Kyi was sentenced to another four years in prison. She had already been sentenced to four years in prison in December for inciting public unrest and violating COVID-19 regulations but the sentence was later reduced to two years, which she was allowed to serve under house arrest.

The ex-counselor was found guilty on several charges, including possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, according to the broadcaster. These are but a few of the charges against the former official, which could see her serving more than 100 years in prison.

Suu Kyi, served as state counselor to Myanmar's civilian government until last February, when the country's military overthrew her government and put her, along with then-President Win Myint, under house arrest. The coup triggered a wave of protests and more than 1,300 people have died since in clashes with law enforcement.