US Calls on All Sides in Israel, Gaza to Exercise Restraint - State Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States is calling on both Israel and those launching rockets from Gaza to exercise restraint and calm amid ongoing escalation of violence, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are deeply concerned about the escalation between Israel and those launching rockets from Gaza and we call for restraint and for calm," Price said. "The Palestinian people also have the right to safety and security just as Israelis do... We call on all sides to exercise restraint and to exercise calm."

Price also said Israel has the right to defend itself and respond to attacks.