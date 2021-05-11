UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Calls On All Sides In Israel, Gaza To Exercise Restraint - State Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

US Calls on All Sides in Israel, Gaza to Exercise Restraint - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States is calling on both Israel and those launching rockets from Gaza to exercise restraint and calm amid ongoing escalation of violence, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are deeply concerned about the escalation between Israel and those launching rockets from Gaza and we call for restraint and for calm," Price said. "The Palestinian people also have the right to safety and security just as Israelis do... We call on all sides to exercise restraint and to exercise calm."

Price also said Israel has the right to defend itself and respond to attacks.

Related Topics

Israel Gaza Price United States All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

9 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

10 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

11 hours ago

93,359 people vaccinated against corona in Faisala ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.