US Calls on Bolivia Election Officials to 'Step Aside' Following - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The United States wants the officials who participated in Bolivia's recent elections to step aside and allow for peaceful elections in the country, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release on Thursday.

"Those who participated in the egregious irregularities and manipulation of the vote in the flawed October 20 election must, for the good of Bolivia, step aside and let Bolivians rebuild their institutions. Bolivians of every political party deserve to have their voices heard in an electoral process that respects the rights of all citizens. That happens at the ballot box, not by violence," Pompeo said.