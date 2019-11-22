UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Calls On Bolivia Election Officials To 'Step Aside' Following - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:50 AM

US Calls on Bolivia Election Officials to 'Step Aside' Following - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The United States wants the officials who participated in Bolivia's recent elections to step aside and allow for peaceful elections in the country, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release on Thursday.

"Those who participated in the egregious irregularities and manipulation of the vote in the flawed October 20 election must, for the good of Bolivia, step aside and let Bolivians rebuild their institutions. Bolivians of every political party deserve to have their voices heard in an electoral process that respects the rights of all citizens. That happens at the ballot box, not by violence," Pompeo said.

Related Topics

Election Vote Bolivia United States October All Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

JUI-F to start today countrywide protests against ..

13 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl claims he was offered Senate Chairman ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan highly values its ties with Oman: Sadiq S ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leads region in adopting smart technologies

56 minutes ago

US President thanks Pakistan for efforts in releas ..

1 hour ago

Russian National Burkov to Appear Before US Court ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.