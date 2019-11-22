US Calls on Bolivia Officials to 'Step Aside,' Recognizes Transition Government - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The United States wants the officials who participated in Bolivia's recent elections to step aside and allow for peaceful elections in the country, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release on Thursday.

"Those who participated in the egregious irregularities and manipulation of the vote in the flawed October 20 election must, for the good of Bolivia, step aside and let Bolivians rebuild their institutions. Bolivians of every political party deserve to have their voices heard in an electoral process that respects the rights of all citizens. That happens at the ballot box, not by violence," Pompeo said.

Bolivia's change of government came after a month of violent protests against President Evo Morales and his Movement for Socialism Party, which took power in 2006 amid a wave of victories by leftist candidates in South America.

On November 10, Morales fled to Mexico when it became clear that the Bolivia's military would not back his claim to have won an unprecedented fourth term a month earlier.

Two days after Morales' departure, conservative Senator Jeanine Anez declared herself president of Bolivia and leader of a transitional government with a pledge to hold new elections.