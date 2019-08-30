US Calls on China to End Alleged Oppression of Uighurs in Xinjiang - Pompeo

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) China must end its alleged mass arrests and incarcerations of Uighurs in China , US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"China continues its campaign of mass detention of Uighurs in Xinjiang, including credible reports of enforced disappearance, I renew my call on China to end these oppressive tactics that violate international norms and its own laws," Pompeo said in a Twitter message.

Chinese government officials have already requested that several mosques in China remove their signature domes and replace them with pagodas or tiered towers commonly used in Hindu or Buddhist temple architecture.

The increased surveillance and accusations of mass arrests followed violence in 2009 between the Muslim Uighur and Han Chinese communities in Xinjiang, an autonomous territory in northwest China.