US Calls on CSTO Peacekeepers to Depart Kazakhstan When Requested - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The United States calls on the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces to depart Kazakhstan when requested, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing.

"We call on the CSTO... peacekeeping forces and law enforcement to respect human rights and support a peaceful resolution and, importantly, to depart Kazakhstan when the government of Kazakhstan requested," Price said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the CSTO peacekeepers will remain in Kazakhstan until the situation is fully stable.

Mass protests erupted in Kazakhstan last week over a twofold hike in fuel prices. In view of the rioting and looting that followed, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.