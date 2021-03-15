UrduPoint.com
US Calls On EU, UK To Pursue Pragmatic Solutions To Keep Peace In N. Ireland - White House

US Calls on EU, UK to Pursue Pragmatic Solutions to Keep Peace in N. Ireland - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The United States is calling on the European Union and the United Kingdom to prioritize pragmatic solutions in order to keep the peace in Northern Ireland, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Monday.

The EU earlier in the day launched legal action against the United Kingdom over alleged breaches of trading arrangements covering the movement of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

"We continue to encourage both the European Union and the UK government to prioritize pragmatic solutions to safeguard in advance the hard won peace in the Northern Ireland ," Psaki said, stressing that she would encourage the media to speak to the governments about any legal actions.

President Joe Biden, she added, has been unequivocal in his support for the Belfast Good Friday agreement. Psaki also said the US welcomes cooperation between the the UK and Ireland on the Northern Irish protocol.

Last week, the UK government moved to unilaterally extend grace periods for sea border checks on goods traveling to and from Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom. The grace period for products of animal origin, which allow for lighter checks on goods, were set to expire on April 1.

