US Calls on Georgia to Provide Saakashvili With Appropriate Treatment - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The United States is monitoring the situation regarding former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili following his arrest on October 1 and urges the authorities to provide him with fair and appropriate treatment that guarantees his right to a fair trial, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"We are closely following the treatment of former President Mikheil Saakashvili since his arrest on October 1," the statement said on Thursday. "We urge the Government of Georgia to treat Mr. Saakashvili fairly and with dignity... We also strongly urge the Government of Georgia to ensure Mr. Saakashvili is able to attend all court hearings for his pending criminal cases, in line with international law.

Mr. Saakashvili has a right to a fair trial."

The United States welcomes the establishment of an independent medical team to evaluate Saakashvili's health as well as to review the state of medical facilities at the prison he is held, the statement said.

Saakashvili was arrested immediately upon his return to Georgia on October 1. Georgian prosecutors has accused the 53-year-old of illegal entry into Georgia from Ukraine inside a trailer carrying dairy products.

Saakashviliwas convicted in absentia on several other charges, including corruption and ordering a police crackdown on a rally. Saakashvili has said he considers himself a political prisoner and went on a hunger strike, which has lasted for more than a month.