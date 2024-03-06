Open Menu

US Calls On Haiti PM To 'expedite Transition'

Published March 06, 2024

The United States called Wednesday on violence-ravaged Haiti's prime minister, Ariel Henry, to "expedite" a political transition and hold elections

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The United States called Wednesday on violence-ravaged Haiti's prime minister, Ariel Henry, to "expedite" a political transition and hold elections.

"We are urging him to expedite the transition to an empowered and inclusive governance structure that will move with urgency to help the country prepare for a multinational security support mission to address the security situation and pave the way for free and fair elections," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Miller said that the United States, along with the Caribbean bloc CARICOM wanted Henry to "make concessions in the interest of the Haitian people.

But he added, "We are not calling on him or pushing for him to resign," a key demand of a powerful gang leader known as Barbecue.

Henry -- who was supposed to step down last month -- was out of the country last week when armed criminal gangs, who control large swathes of Haiti, launched a coordinated assault to oust him.

Struggling to return home, Henry landed Tuesday in Puerto Rico, the governor's office in the US territory said.

The State Department declined to discuss Henry's travel plans or how long he would be allowed to stay in the United States.

