US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The United States called Wednesday on violence-ravaged Haiti's prime minister, Ariel Henry, to "expedite" a political transition and hold elections.

"We are urging him to expedite the transition to an empowered and inclusive governance structure that will move with urgency to help the country prepare for a multinational security support mission to address the security situation and pave the way for free and fair elections," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Miller said that the United States, along with the Caribbean bloc CARICOM, wanted Henry to "make concessions in the interest of the Haitian people."

But he added, "We are not calling on him or pushing for him to resign," a key demand of a powerful gang leader known as Barbecue.

Instead Henry should appoint a "transitional council" that would be more inclusive, Miller said.

Henry -- who was supposed to step down last month -- was out of the country last week when armed criminal gangs, who control large swathes of Haiti, launched a coordinated assault to oust him.

Struggling to return home, Henry landed Tuesday in Puerto Rico, the governor's office in the US territory said.

The State Department declined to discuss Henry's travel plans or how long he would be allowed to stay in the United States.

President Joe Biden's administration has prioritized funding the Caribbean nation's fledgling national police force and ruled out sending troops to Haiti, the site of repeated US interventions.

After the United States searched for months for a country to lead an international stabilization force, Kenya stepped forward, only to be blocked by a court ruling in the East African nation.

Looking for a way forward, Henry traveled to Nairobi last week and signed an agreement for the "reciprocal" deployment of police between Kenya and Haiti.

Miller pointed to "progress" on the UN-backed law-and-order mission, adding, "We want to see that happen as soon as possible."