US Calls on International Community to Ban Iranian Nuclear Enrichment Activities - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The US government is calling on the international community to immediately impose and enforce a total ban on all Iran activities involving the enrichment of nuclear materials, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"The Trump administration calls on the international community to restore the longstanding nonproliferation standard of no enrichment for Iran's nuclear program," the statement said. "No nuclear deal should ever allow the Iranian regime to enrich uranium at any level."