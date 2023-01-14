US Calls on Iran Not to Execute British-Iranian National Akbari - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The United States urges Iran not to proceed with the execution of former Deputy Defense Minister and dual British-Iranian dual citizen Alireza Akbari, spokesman Vedant Patel said.

"The United States echoes the British government strong call for Iran not to proceed with this execution, and to release Mister Akbari immediately. The charges against Alireza Akbari and his sentencing to execution were politically motivated. His execution would be unconscionable," Patel said during a press briefing on Friday.

The US is also "very disturbed" by reports that Akbari was drugged and tortured during his detention, all to force a false confession out of him, Patel pursued.

Patel added that the US condemns Iran's alleged practices of arbitrary and unjust detentions, forced confessions, and politically motivated executions.

The United States has various tools to hold Iran accountable for its actions, with past sanctions and designations being proof of it, Patel said.

On Wednesday, Akbari, founder of Iran's Center for Strategic Studies and former Iranian Deputy Defense Minister, was sentenced to death for spying in favor of the United Kingdom.