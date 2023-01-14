UrduPoint.com

US Calls On Iran Not To Execute British-Iranian National Akbari - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 02:10 AM

US Calls on Iran Not to Execute British-Iranian National Akbari - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The United States urges Iran not to proceed with the execution of former Deputy Defense Minister and dual British-Iranian dual citizen Alireza Akbari, spokesman Vedant Patel said.

"The United States echoes the British government strong call for Iran not to proceed with this execution, and to release Mister Akbari immediately. The charges against Alireza Akbari and his sentencing to execution were politically motivated. His execution would be unconscionable," Patel said during a press briefing on Friday.

The US is also "very disturbed" by reports that Akbari was drugged and tortured during his detention, all to force a false confession out of him, Patel pursued.

Patel added that the US condemns Iran's alleged  practices of arbitrary and unjust detentions, forced confessions, and politically motivated executions.

The United States has various tools to hold Iran accountable for its actions, with past sanctions and designations being proof of it, Patel said.

On Wednesday, Akbari, founder of Iran's Center for Strategic Studies and former Iranian Deputy Defense Minister, was sentenced to death for spying in favor of the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Iran United Kingdom United States All Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Bien ..

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Biennale&#039; featuring exhibits ..

1 hour ago
 Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and resp ..

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

2 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement wit ..

Etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium o ..

Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium on its categories in Egypt

3 hours ago
 &#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers st ..

&#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers students to combat childhood can ..

3 hours ago
 SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalwo ..

SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalworks Industry

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.