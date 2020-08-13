US Calls on Iran to Explain Use of Military to Board Commercial Ship Wila - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The United States is calling on Iran to explain to the international community the legal basis for using military personnel to board the commercial ship Wila in the international waters of the Gulf of Oman, the US Naval Forces Central Command said in a statement on Thursday.

"Iran's use of its military forces to conduct an armed boarding of a commercial vessel in international waters constitutes a blatant violation of international law that undermines freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce," the statement said.

"We call on Iran to articulate to the international community the legal basis for its actions."

A ship with the Coalition Task Force Sentinel took video of the incident on Wednesday that involved Iranian forces boarding the commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

The statement said, according to the video, that an Iranian Sea King helicopter hovered above the commercial vessel while armed Iranian personnel fast roped aboard the ship.

US Naval Central Command also said they have initial reports indicating two Iranian ships were in the vicinity of the incident.