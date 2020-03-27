UrduPoint.com
US Calls On Iran To Provide 'Accounting' Of Ex-FBI Agent Levinson's Death - O'Brien

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Calls on Iran to Provide 'Accounting' of Ex-FBI Agent Levinson's Death - O'Brien

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The United States is calling on Iran to provide full details about the death of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who disappeared in the country in 2007, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said in a statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Levinson's family said in a statement that they recently received information from US officials which led them to believe that Levinson was dead. They said it was not clear when and where Levinson had died but noted that it happened before the coronavirus pandemic, which was declared on March 11.

"As President [Donald Trump] said, Iran must provide a complete accounting of what occurred with Bob Levinson," O'Brien said in the statement via Twitter.

"While the investigation is ongoing, we believe that Bob Levinson may have passed away some time ago."

Levinson retired from the FBI in 1998 but was believed to be in Iran on a CIA mission when he disappeared in March 2007. Iranian authorities have repeatedly denied having detained Levinson and maintain that the government in Tehran has no knowledge of his whereabouts.

O'Brien further called on Iran to release all US citizens that may be wrongfully detained in the country.

