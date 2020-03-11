UrduPoint.com
US Calls On Iran To Release American Detainees Amid Reports Of COVID-19 Spread In Prisons

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:40 AM

US Calls on Iran to Release American Detainees Amid Reports of COVID-19 Spread in Prisons

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The United States is calling on Iran to release detained Americans amid reports of the novel coronavirus spreading in prisons in the country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press release.

"Reports that COVID-19 has spread to Iranian prisons are deeply troubling and demand nothing less than the full and immediate release of all American citizens," Pompeo said on Tuesday.

Pompeo urged any countries providing Iran with humanitarian assistance because of the health crisis to seek a "reciprocal humanitarian gesture," specifically the release of US citizens detained in the country.

According to the Johns Hopkins University's interactive dashboard, there have been 118,100 cases of COVID-10 confirmed globally, of which 80,757 are in China, 10,149 in Italy, 8,042 in Iran, 7,513 in South Korea.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

