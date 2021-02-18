US Calls on Iran to Reverse Decision to Limit IAEA Inspections - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The United States urged Iran to reverse the decision to limit inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Iran should reverse these steps and refrain from taking others, that would impact the IAEA assurances, on which... the entire world relies," Price said.

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Iran's intentions to limit the implementation of the Additional Protocol on inspections of its nuclear sites starting February 21. The ministry stressed that this would concern only additional inspections.