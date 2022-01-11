US Calls on Kazakhstan Government to Rescind 'Shoot Without Warning' Order - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The United States is calling on the government of Kazakhstan to rescind its "shoot without warning" order in order to protect the citizens and restore order amid ongoing violent unrest, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in Monday.

During an address to the nation on January 7, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that everyone who has weapons in hand and refuses to surrender will be destroyed. Tokayev then ordered law enforcement officers to shoot without warning in cases like this.

"We call on the government (of Kazakhstan) to exercise restraint, including, to rescind the so called 'shoot without warning' order to protect the people of Kazakhstan, and to restore order," Price said during a press briefing.

Protests erupted in Kazakhstan last week over a twofold hike in fuel prices that turned into riots. The Kazakh authorities said the protest were hijacked by terrorist elements seeking to topple the government. Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and also invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.