UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Calls On Kazakhstan To Do More To Fight Human Trafficking - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:39 PM

US Calls on Kazakhstan to Do More to Fight Human Trafficking - State Dept.

The United States is calling on Kazakhstan to increase efforts to fight human trafficking and resolve the rights of refugees from China's Xinjiang province, US State Department officials said during a virtual press briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The United States is calling on Kazakhstan to increase efforts to fight human trafficking and resolve the rights of refugees from China's Xinjiang province, US State Department officials said during a virtual press briefing on Friday.

"We call on the Kazakh government to do more to fight human trafficking," US Ambassador-at-Large John Cotton Richmond told reporters.

The Kazakh government should pay particular attention to ethnic Kazakhs who have became victims of human trafficking, Richmond said.

The government should amend its laws and reverse the four-year decline in convictions for human trafficking, he added.

Assistant Secretary of State Robert Destro called on Kazakhstan to resolve the legal status of refugees from China's Xinjiang province and allow non-governmental organizations to advocate for the refugees' their rights.

"Central Asian countries should really stand up for these victims," Destro said.

Related Topics

China Richmond United States Kazakhstan Cotton From Government Refugee Asia

Recent Stories

ICU Capacity at Risk Across Italy Amid Record COVI ..

1 minute ago

UK ready to walk away without 'fundamental change' ..

1 minute ago

Putin proposes one-year extension of New START tre ..

1 minute ago

AJK Prime Minister pays tribute to martyrs of Pak ..

1 minute ago

Millions face French curfew, German court overturn ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lauded for preserving rare Arab docu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.