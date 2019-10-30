UrduPoint.com
US Calls On Lebanon's Political Leaders To Immediately Form New Government - Pompeo

Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:00 AM

US Calls on Lebanon's Political Leaders to Immediately Form New Government - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Trump administration wants political leaders in Lebanon to rapidly create a new government in the wake of the resignation of the country's prime minister, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"In light of Prime Minister [Saad] Hariri's resignation, the United States calls on Lebanon's political leaders to urgently facilitate the formation of a new government that can build a stable, prosperous, and secure Lebanon that is responsive to the needs of its citizens," Pompeo said on Tuesday.

Pompeo also called on Lebanon's army and security services to ensure the safety of protestors.

Earlier in the day, Hariri announced the resignation of his entire cabinet following two weeks of civil unrest against the government.

Lebanese citizens took to the streets on October 17 when the government announced tax hikes on internet calls and tobacco in an attempt to salvage a deteriorating economy. Although the government quickly scrapped the plan, the demonstrations have since ballooned into widespread demands for the resignation of the government and political reforms.

