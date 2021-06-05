UrduPoint.com
US Calls On Nicaragua To Immediately Release Opposition Leader Chamorro - State Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Calls on Nicaragua to Immediately Release Opposition Leader Chamorro - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The United States urges the Nicaraguan government of Daniel Ortega to immediately release opposition candidate for president Cristiana Chamorro who was earlier placed by police under house arrest, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"The United States calls on the Nicaraguan government to immediately release opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro and her two colleagues from the recently shuttered Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation for Reconciliation and Democracy," Price said in a statement.

"Their detention on trumped up charges is an abuse of their rights, and it represents an assault on democratic values as well as a clear attempt to thwart free and fair elections," he added.

More Stories From World

