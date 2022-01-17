UrduPoint.com

US Calls On N.Korea To 'cease' Its 'unlawful' Missile Launches

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 07:51 PM

US calls on N.Korea to 'cease' its 'unlawful' missile launches

The United States called on North Korea Monday to "cease its unlawful and destabilizing activities," after Pyongang fired two suspected ballistic missiles in its fourth weapons test this month, a State Department spokesman said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The United States called on North Korea Monday to "cease its unlawful and destabilizing activities," after Pyongang fired two suspected ballistic missiles in its fourth weapons test this month, a State Department spokesman said.

In a call with South Korean and Japanese officials, the US special representative on North Korea, Sung Kim "expressed concern" about the missile launches and urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue, the statement from spokesman Ned price said.

st/ec

Related Topics

Pyongyang Price United States North Korea From

Recent Stories

Senate refers seven Bills to relevant Standing Com ..

Senate refers seven Bills to relevant Standing Committees

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest 2 suspects, recovered cigarettes,gut ..

Police arrest 2 suspects, recovered cigarettes,gutka,liquor, vehicles

4 minutes ago
 Raisi to Address Lower House of Russian Parliament ..

Raisi to Address Lower House of Russian Parliament on Thursday - Lawmaker Zhukov

4 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles with APP MD over d ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles with APP MD over demise of his mother

4 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe hope to salvage pride despite early AFCON ..

Zimbabwe hope to salvage pride despite early AFCON exit

7 minutes ago
 Prost follows Budkowski through the Alpine exit

Prost follows Budkowski through the Alpine exit

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.