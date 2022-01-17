UrduPoint.com

US Calls On N.Korea To 'cease' Its 'unlawful' Missile Launches

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 08:17 PM

The United States called on North Korea Monday to "cease its unlawful and destabilizing activities," after Pyongyang fired two suspected ballistic missiles in its fourth weapons test this month, a State Department spokesman said

The United States called on North Korea Monday to "cease its unlawful and destabilizing activities," after Pyongyang fired two suspected ballistic missiles in its fourth weapons test this month, a State Department spokesman said.

In a call with South Korean and Japanese officials, the US special representative on North Korea, Sung Kim "expressed concern" about the missile launches and urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue "without preconditions," the statement from spokesman Ned price said.

He also "reaffirmed the US commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as well as its ironclad commitment to the defense of its allies," South Korea and Japan.

More Stories From World

