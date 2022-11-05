UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 01:20 AM

US Calls on North Korea to Stop 'Provocative Behavior' - Ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The United States calls on North Korea to stop its ballistic missile test launches and return to diplomacy, the US  Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday.

"We call on the DPRK (North Korea) to abandon its provocative behavior and at long last turn to diplomacy," Thomas-Greenfield said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The credibility of the UN Security Council is at risk if member states are not following the its resolutions, Thomas-Greenfield added.

The United States and its allies requested the meeting after North Korea test launched numerous ballistic missiles.

Despite the intent by the United States and the collective West to condemn North Korea, no major changes have been initiated in their diplomatic approach.

On Thursday morning, North Korea tested a long-range ballistic missile and two short-range ballistic missiles, according to the Yonhap news agency. Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to what it called provocations by South Korea and the United States. The two countries have recently been conducting massive military exercises, which at times include Japan as well.

